US's two-year deadline for pulling out the last of troops from Afghanistan may be delay

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said America's two-year deadline for pulling out the last of its troops may need to be "re-examined". Report informs citing BBC, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzay said in his interview to CBS.

Ashraf Ghani told that, "deadlines should not be dogmas".

Asked if Mr Obama had been told, he replied: "President Obama knows me. We don't need to tell each other."

US President Barack Obama is committed to withdrawing all US soldiers by the end of 2016, as Afghanistan looks after its own security.

It will consist of more than 12,500 soldiers and 28 Nato allies, and 14 "partner nations" are due to contribute to its work "in different ways", NATO announced in a new release.