US's Kerry: 'Up to Iran to close gaps in nuclear deal'

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said in Paris that France and U.S. agree that there is progress in the nuclear talks with Tehran but still some “gaps” and it is “up to Iran" to close them.

Speaking on Saturday at a joint press conference in Paris with French Foreign Affairs Minister, Laurent Fabius, Kerry told reporters that France and U.S. are "on the same page" considering the progress of Iran's nuclear talks.

He said that no agreement was reached yet because "there are gaps that have to be closed. There are things that have to be done to further strengthen this."

"And it is frankly up to Iran -- that wants this program, that wants a peaceful program, that asserts that they have a peaceful program -- to show the world that it is indeed exactly what they say,” Kerry said.

“We're all mindful that the days are ticking by but we're not feeling a sense of urgency that we have to get any deal. We have to get the right deal," the top U.S. diplomat added.

Minister Fabius said: "There has been progress in some areas, but there are also differences, so there is still work to do."

Kerry said he is meeting French, German and British foreign affairs ministers and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to brief them on the latest developments considering the negotiations, which are due to resume on March 15.

The P5+1 group have claimed Iran is developing nuclear weapons and want its nuclear program curbed in return for the lifting of sanctions, while Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful civilian purposes.

The deal sought by the six-nation group would have Iran accept limits on its uranium enrichment capacity and allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspections without interference of any kind.

In return, Iran would see a lifting of the international trade and financial sanctions that have held back its economic growth.