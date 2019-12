The United States has revoked the entry visa of Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in response to her inquiry into possible war crimes by US forces in Afghanistan. Report informs citing the France Press.

The US secretary of state had warned the US might refuse or revoke visas to any ICC staff involved in such probes.

Ms Bensouda's office said the ICC prosecutor would continue to her duties "without fear or favour".