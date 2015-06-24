US resumes issuance of visas

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ US resumed issuing visas to foreigners, suspended two weeks ago because of technical problems, Report informs citing BBC.

According to the press-secretary of the US State Department, John Kirby, only on Monday US embassies and consulates abroad have issued 45,000 visas, one third of them issued in China.

According to Kirby, are not fully corrected, but do not interfere with the work of diplomatic missions.

Last week, Kirby said the US consulates and embassies abroad stopped issuing entry visas to the United States. According to him, the reason was the breakdown of equipment for the transmission of biometric data.