​US reports over 11,000 COVID-19 cases per day

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US recorded 11,802 coronavirus cases and 683 related deaths over the past 24 hours.

By Wednesday, the virus had killed more than 112,000 people in the United States and infected over 1.9 million.

More than 524,000 people have recovered from the disease.

A large portion of US cases is centered on New York City. Since March 20, New York state, Connecticut and New Jersey have accounted for about 50% of all US cases.

The first confirmed coronavirus case in the United States emerged on January 20, in Washington state, the same day that South Korea confirmed the first case. Months ensued in which the White House told states they would receive minimal federal support in obtaining testing kits, ventilators, protective equipment, and other gear.

Health experts warn that the United States can expect millions of more COVID-19 cases and a tragic number of deaths to come unless the virus takes an unprecedented and unforeseen vector.