US reports five cases of coronavirus infection

The United States has reported five cases of infection with the new coronavirus from China, Report says, citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in more than a thousand confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan City. Additional cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States, where 5 cases in travelers from Wuhan have been confirmed in four states (AZ, CA, IL, WA) as of January 26, 2020. There are ongoing investigations to learn more," the center said in a statement on its website.

While the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 2,400 people, the death toll has climbed to 80.