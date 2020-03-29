​US reports first death of infant with COVID-19

The US’s Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced the first known infant death in Chicago who tested positive for COVID-19.

“There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us.”

Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older. However, people of all ages are suffering severe illness.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to over 199 countries and territories since then.

To date, over 664,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported around the globe, resulting in more than 30,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as Covid-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.