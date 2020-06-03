US protests: Over 9 thousand people detained

The biggest city in the US has struggled to contain ongoing protests as thousands marched through New York City's streets to continue demonstrations more than a week after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

Police have detained at least 9,300 protesters in the United States since the riots began, Report says, citing TASS.

2.7 thousand people were detained in Los Angeles - followed by New York, where about 1.5 thousand people were placed in custody. Police in Dallas and Houston (both cities located in the state of Texas) and Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) detained several hundred protesters.

In the fight against riots, the US national guard is often involved in local law enforcement agencies. Now 20.4 thousand fighters are in 28 States and the metropolitan district of Columbia. About 40 cities, including Washington and New York, have curfews.