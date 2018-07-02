 Top
    US prevents terrorist attack, preparing for independence Day on July 4

    © AFP 2018 / Suzanne Cordeiro

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ / FBI has prevented a terrorist attack preparing in the US Cleveland state of Ohio on July 4, the Independence Day of the United States, Report informs citing the US press.

    One person has been arrested in connection with the planned terrorist attack, who is charged with supporting a terrorist organization abroad.

    Other details of the operation will be announced at a press conference, which to be held later at the FBI headquarters in Cleveland.

