    US President will announce new US security strategy

    The document will include four main points© Report

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will announce a new security strategy on Monday. 

    Report informs, the White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said.

    The new security blueprint will focus on protecting the US homeland, advancing US prosperity, preserving “peace through strength” and advancing American Influence, McMaster said at an appearance with his British counterpart, Mark Sedwill.

    McMaster condemned what he said was Russian involvement in a new generation of warfare, including internal political subversion, as well as economic aggression by China.

