​US President warns of unprecedented inflow of foreign militants to conflict zones

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Unprecedented inflow of foreign militants recently headed to conflict zones. More than 15 thousand terrorists from 80 countries have arrived in Syria over the past few years. Many of them have joined such groups as "Al-Qaeda", "an-Nusra Front" and the "Islamic State of Iraq and Levant." Report informs, this was stated by President Barack Obama at UN Security Council meeting on the fight against terrorism.

As Obama said, the participation of foreign fighters aggravates the conflict. Terrorists endanger the security of the local population, as well as citizens of their own countries ühen they often go back and commit terrorist acts at home either.

According to US President, many states have started to work side by side with one another in the fight against terrorists. Foreign fighters are being detained worldwide, their plots are often unvealed by legal bodies and thus, the lives of innocent people are saved.

Barack Obama also pointed at those who for any occasion "stray from the narrow path" and try to join terrorist organizations. According to him, often the main reason behind the radicalization is the lack of opportunities, repression and hopelessness.