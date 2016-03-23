US President visits Argentina

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama has arrived in Argentina after a historic visit to Cuba.

Report informs citing Anadolu, it has been the first US presidential visit to Buenos Aires since 1997.

According to the information, B.Obama and his family welcomed by Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra, US Ambassador to Argentina Noah Mamet at Ezeiza Ministro Pistarini International Airport.

Information declares, US President will be received by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Kasa Rosa on March 23. On the morning of March 24, B.Obama will visit 'Parque de la Memoria', the monument built in memory of victims of Argentina's military dictatorship period, then visit Bariloche, tourist zone in the south of the country.

Notably, the visit coincides with 40th anniversary of 1976 military coup, supported by the United States. Therefore, protests against B.Obama are expected in the capital Buenos Aires. Relevant security measures have been carried out.