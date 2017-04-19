US President instructs to review agreement on Iran nuclear program

© Reuters.com

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump instructed the National Security Council under the White House to review the agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

Report informs citing the Reuters, statement of the US State Department says.

"President Donald J. Trump has directed a National Security Council-led interagency review of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that will evaluate whether suspension of sanctions related to Iran pursuant to the JCPOA is vital to the national security interests of the United States", statement reads.

In February, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the agreement on nuclear program will remain in force, despite any statements.