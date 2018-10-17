US President discusses Khashoggi's disappearance with Saudi Arabian King

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump spoke to the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, who assured the American leader that he was investigating the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey and "answers will be forthcoming shortly."

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due statement written by Trump in his Twitter page.

“Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate. He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly,” Trump said.

Trump was also asked by Fox Business Network, what measures he would take if the version on Khashoggi’s murder was confirmed.

"And it depends whether or not the King [Salman] or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman knew about it, in my opinion. Number one, what happened, but whether or not they knew about it."

Bin Salman is the putative leader of Saudi Arabia.

"If they knew about it, that would be bad," Trump said.