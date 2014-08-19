US President claimed about the destruction of the most dangerous kinds of Syrian chemical weapons

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama claimed about the early destruction of the most dangerous kinds of Syrian chemical weapons, which were kept at the American vessel "Cape Ray" in the international waters of the Mediterranean, Report informs citing "Interfax".

"Today we celebrate a major achievement in our efforts to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction", the Head of the White House said in a statement.

“The most deadly of the declared types of chemical weapons of the Syrian regime were eliminated by the selfless team of civilian and military professionals on board of a unique vessel "Cape Ray," and they did it a few weeks ahead of schedule", Obama said.

In this regard, the American president thanked the joint mission of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and also expressed gratitude for their contribution to the mission of the US allies and partners: Denmark, Norway, Italy, Finland, Germany and the UK.

In September 2013, Syria with the active mediation of Russia agreed to adhere to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and completely destroy its arsenal. It was assumed that the Syrian chemical weapons would be taken and eradicated abroad to February 5, 2014, but the dates were postponed several times.