US President and Pope will arrive at funeral of Shimon Peres

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis intend to come to Israel for the funeral of the ninth President Shimon Peres. Report informs referring to the Haaret, the ceremony is also expected by the French President Francois Hollande, US Secretary of State John Kerry, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Hillary Clinton, and the heir to the British Throne Prince Charles of Wales.

According to the edition, Israeli Foreign Ministry believe that the funeral will also be attended by the representatives of Egypt and Jordan and other Arab countries.

Shimon Peres has died on September 28 at the 94th year of his life in hospital Tel Hashomer near Tel Aviv.