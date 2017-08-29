US President and first lady depart for Texas suffering from hurricane

© Nbc news

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have left for the state of Texas suffering from the hurricane Harvey, Report informs citing the NBC News.

The flood caused by the hurricane Harvey will strengthen in the recent days in Texas where over 30, 000 people have already been evacuated. Lingering downpours have lasted for 3 days, and according to the forecast, rain will not stop soon.

Record rainfall - 75 cm has been recorded in Houston city of Texas; the roads have turned into rivers.

According to the Texas authorities, as a result of the storm, at least 9 people have lost their lives.

Notably, Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States has set up a hotline and recommended its nationals not to visit the regions where a state of emergency has been declared.