US president accuses media in covering up terrorist acts

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The US President Donald Trump cracked down on mass media with critics.

Report informs referring to DW, during his visit of US Army commanding staff in Florida he noted that terrorist acts are committed everywhere in Europe, while “very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it”.

But President didn’t specify which terrorist acts he means and why such covering up takes place. “They have their reasons”, he added vaguely.

D. Trump vowed to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). But again he didn’t clarify Washington’s strategy for fighting terrorism.

President reiterated his strong support to NATO, but also called members for more financial contribution to the alliance.