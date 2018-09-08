US presents hypersonic weapons defense concept

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency of the US Department of Defense has presented the concept of the Glide Breaker Hypersonic Weapons Defense, Report infors citing Kommersant.

The project was presented at the D60 exhibition, held from 5 to 7 September in the US and timed to the agency's 60th anniversary.

The development of the US military concept was prompted by concerns about the development of hypersonic weapons in Russia and China. In particular, the US reaction was caused by the latest missile systems Avangard and Kinzhal.

Notably, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system and Avangard hypersonic flying block are capable of developing a speed of 4-5 and up to 20 Max respectively. Kinzhal and Avangard were presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the March message to the Federal Assembly.