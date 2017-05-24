US plans to increase funding for initiative to protect European allies

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump presented a draft defense budget for the next fiscal year with a volume of $668 billion.

Report informs referring to Voice of America, budget proposal envisages increasing defense ministry's spending to $574.5 billion, which is $52 billion more than the limits set by Congress.

The document involves purchase of six ships, several new fighters and other weapons. At the same time, strength of the armed forces should increase by more than 56,000 servicemen.

The budget envisages allocation of $65 billion to reserve fund for operations abroad, including $46 billion for operations in Afghanistan. The remaining funds will be used for operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, support of NATO allies and American partners in Europe, and strengthening of potential of partner countries around the world.

Thus, according to draft budget, in 2017, a total of $3.4 billion was requested for implementation of the European Reassurance Initiative (ERI), which provides for protection of the European allies of the United States. A larger amount – $4.8 billion was requested for the same program in 2018 fiscal year that begins on October 1.