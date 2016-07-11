​US partially evacuating Embassy employees from South Sudan

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US State Department announced that they evacuate some embassy employees from Juba, a capital of southern Sudan, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"In response to ongoing violence in South Sudan, the Department of State ordered today the departure of non-emergency personnel from the US Embassy in Juba".

The Department urged US citizens in South Sudan to take precautions to enhance their personal security in view of the renewed fighting in the country. Also, the danger warning on visiting the country was spread for the US citizens.

Renewed fighting broke out last week between the soldiers of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), loyal to President Salva Kiir, and the SPLA in Opposition, which is supporting First Vice President Riek Machar. The number of fatalities in several days of clashes has risen to 272 people. According to the Health Ministry, 33 civilians were among the dead. Two UN peacekeepers were also reported wounded.