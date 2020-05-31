US: One killed in shootings over George Floyd's death

One person was killed and at least two more shot during the second night of protests in downtown Indianapolis over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, in Los Angles, Report says, citing Indy Star.

Indianapolis police said law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, but they are confident that the shooting was not the police. The city police have not yet provided information about the identities of the victims and the deceased.

According to police, during the riots, protesters attacked police officers, broke windows of administrative buildings, and later started shooting.

Notably, riots broke out in Minneapolis and many other cities after the death of Minneapolis, African-American man George Floyd while in police custody. A video taken on Monday evening shows a Minneapolis police officer keeping his knee on the neck of a motionless, moaning man at the foot of a squad car.

Floyd, in the video, says several times that he can't breathe, then goes quiet. He died in intensive care. Four police officers were fired after the riots began, and one of them was charged with negligent homicide.