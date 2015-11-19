US offers 5 mln dollars for info on key ISIS leader

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ The United States offered an award of up to 5 million US dollars for information on a key ISIS leader, Report informs, the US State Department said Wednesday.

ISIS's Immigration and Logistics Committee, and is responsible for facilitating the travel of foreign terrorist fighters," the State Department said.

"Al-Shimali and the ISIL Immigration and Logistics Committee coordinate smuggling activities, financial transfers, and the movement of supplies into Syria and Iraq from Europe, North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula".

On November 10, the State Department on its website announced rewards worth 27 million dollars on six senior commanders of Somali terrorist group al-Shabaab.