US nightclub shooting: Several injured

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Several people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in Memphis. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that at least five people are thought to have been wounded in the gunfire at Purple Haze in the downtown area of the Tennessee city.

The Memphis Fire Department has taken four victims to Regional One, and another to Methodist.

Police have not released any names of suspects or victims. The motive behind the shooting isn't currently known.