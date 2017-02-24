US Navy veteran fired Indians in a bar

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ US Navy veteran shot Indians.

Report informs citing Times of India, the incident occurred in a bar in Olathe, Kansas on the evening of February 22.

51-year-old Adam Purinton shouted 'Get out of my country' and shot Indians. Two of the victims in the shooting are employees at the Aviation Systems Engineering department for Garmin, headquartered in Olathe. Their names are Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani. Kuchibhotla is the fatal victim in the shooting and Madasani was injured. The man who remains injured as a result of the shooting is Ian Grillot.

The suspect was arrested a few hours later. He charged with first-degree premeditated murder.