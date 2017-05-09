 Top
    US navy ship collides with South Korean fishing boat

    The American cruiser was engaging in training Tuesday in Japanese Sea

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ A US navy ship has collided with a South Korean fishing boat in Japanese Sea on Tuesday, Report informs referring to TASS.

    The American cruiser was engaging in training Tuesday in Japanese Sea. None suffered in the incident taken place about afternoon, according to South Korean defense ministry.

    Earlier, tne US sent to the area of the Sea of Japan nuclear submarine Virginia and a strike group led by aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, who conducted exercises there with the Japanese and South Korean Navy.

