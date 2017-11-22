US Navy aircraft crashes into Pacific Ocean: 8 found - UPDATED

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ A plane carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday while on the way to the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ An aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the Navy said.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a statement that the search and rescue operation was launched from the carrier.

“Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff,” the statement said.

It said the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea, which is east of the Philippines, when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time. The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.