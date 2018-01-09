 Top
    US natural disasters in 2017 caused the largest damage

    Last year, losses from hurricanes amounted to $ 265 bln

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Natural disasters in 2017 caused the United States the largest damage in the history of the country.

    Report informs citing the Interfax, this was stated in a report of the US administration.

    It says that a series of fires, frosts, floods and hurricanes cost the country $ 306 billion. This significantly exceeds the previous "record" of $ 215 billion recorded in 2005.

    It was noted that losses from hurricanes amounted to $ 265 billion in 2017.

