US natural disasters in 2017 caused the largest damage

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Natural disasters in 2017 caused the United States the largest damage in the history of the country.

Report informs citing the Interfax, this was stated in a report of the US administration.

It says that a series of fires, frosts, floods and hurricanes cost the country $ 306 billion. This significantly exceeds the previous "record" of $ 215 billion recorded in 2005.

It was noted that losses from hurricanes amounted to $ 265 billion in 2017.