US national debt reaches a record $ 24.5 trillion

The total debt of the US federal government reached a record level of $ 24.5 trillion, which was facilitated by measures taken to combat coronavirus, CBC announced on Thursday.

Since January 1, US public debt has increased by $ 1.5 trillion, the television company said, commenting on the statements of President Donald Trump on Wednesday that he is not worried about the growth of national debt in connection with the allocation of trillions of dollars to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The television company recalled that at the end of March, Trump signed a law on economic stimulus measures for more than $ 2 trillion, designed to mitigate the damage caused by the pandemic. The document provides, in particular, the payment of unemployment benefits, assistance to hospitals, assistance to many industries. On Tuesday, the US Senate approved another $ 500 billion package of measures. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on Thursday.