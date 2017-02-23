US Muslims raised $90,000 to repair Jewish cemetery

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ A US Muslim-led fundraising project raised $90,000 to help repair a Jewish cemetery that was vandalised, Report informs citing the BBC.

Raised sum was more than four times its $20,000 target.

The fundraising effort, launched by Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi, has received over 3,000 donations and has raised more than $85,000.

Sarsour and El-Messidi plan to collect donations until March 20, and then send them to the cemetery restoration. The remaining funds after activists promise to send to the recovery of other Jewish centers, victims of vandalism. The cemetery in the suburbs of St. Louis, was attacked in the evening on 20 February. Vandals damaged more than 170 gravestones.