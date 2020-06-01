US: More than 20 thousand test positive for COVID-19

US has confirmed more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, resulting in death toll over 600, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 20,007 new cases of infection were registered in the United States over the past day, while this figure was 24,146 the previous day.

605 fell victim to the virus, the day before 967 patients died with COVID-19.

According to the University, the US has so far confirmed 1,790,191 cases of coronavirus infection and 104,383 deaths, while more than 416 thousand people have recovered.