    US military plane crash kills 11 people in Afghanistan

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ / US military transport aircraft C-130J "Hercules" crashed at the airport in Jalalabad in Eastern Afghanistan, killing 11 people, including six US military men, Report informs citing Interfax.

    According to CBS News, as a result of the crash six crew members and five civilians who were members of the NATO mission in Afghanistan were killed.

    Representatives of the Taliban took the reponsibility for the plane crash.

    The US military command does not confirm the statements of the militants, noting that the investigation into the causes of the crash is underway.

