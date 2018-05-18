US military helicopter drops ammo over elementary school

© Hovering Helicopter

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ A military helicopter accidentally dropped a box full of ammunition over a Texas elementary school Thursday mid-afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the roof, according to officials.

Report informs citing the Fox News, as a result of the incident, no one was hurt.

The military base will reevaluate its current flight patterns to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen in the future, a spokesperson told the outlet.

"I'm extremely sorry for any damage done to the neighboring elementary school, and I am grateful that no one was injured,” Col. Jay Hopkins, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, told the station. “The incident is under investigation”.