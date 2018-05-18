 Top
    US military helicopter drops ammo over elementary school

    As a result of the incident, no one was hurt but gaping hole left in the roof© Hovering Helicopter

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ A military helicopter accidentally dropped a box full of ammunition over a Texas elementary school Thursday mid-afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the roof, according to officials.

    Report informs citing the Fox News, as a result of the incident, no one was hurt.

    The military base will reevaluate its current flight patterns to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen in the future, a spokesperson told the outlet.

    "I'm extremely sorry for any damage done to the neighboring elementary school, and I am grateful that no one was injured,” Col. Jay Hopkins, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, told the station. “The incident is under investigation”.

