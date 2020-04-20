US military attacked in Syria

A vehicle destroyed and service members wounded as a result of attack on US military patrol in Syria, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

The incident took place in the Syrian city of Al Hasaka. A group of US servicemen and a Hammer military vehicle carrying militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces formed by PKK / YPG-PYD terrorist group were attacked by unknown individuals in the village of Ruwayshid, southwest of Al Hasaka.

On April 6, unknown persons attacked US military and militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the province of Deir Ez-Zor, on the border with Al Hasaka. As a result, one US military officer and two SDF militants were killed.