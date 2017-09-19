US can deploy a nuclear weapon in South Korea

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pentagon continues active discussion of different aspects of crisis in North Korea.

Report informs referring to The Washington Post, the head of the Pentagon James Mattis said possibility of deployment the nuclear weapon in South Korea is also being discussed.

J. Mattis said he touched upon this issue while speaking with the minister of defense of South Korea Song Young-moo.

Earlier, J. Mattis said the imposed sanction measures of US and other countries against North Korea for restricting its nuclear activity are not effective so far.

At he same time, permanent representative of the United States to the UN Haley Nikki suggested to pass the resolution of conflict to the Pentagon.

The nuclear weapon of US has been withdrawn from South Korea territory in the beginning of 90s following the cold war.