US may restore partial funding to WHO

The Trump administration is on the brink of restoring some funding to the World Health Organization, Report says citing Fox News.

According to a five-page draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday, the administration will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions" to the WHO.

"Despite [its] shortcomings, I believe that the WHO still has tremendous potential, and want to see the WHO live up to this potential, particularly now during this global crisis," the draft letter reads, apparently in President Trump's voice.

"That is why I've decided the United States will continue to partner and work with the WHO ..." it adds. "China owes a massive debt to the entire world, and it can start with paying its fair share to the WHO."

Back in April, US President Donald Trump decided to halt the country's funding of WHO, stating that the organization failed to cope with coronavirus outbreak.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, and the causative agent is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.