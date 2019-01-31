John Kerry: US may not 'survive' if Trump is reelected

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ United States may not be able to “survive” should President Trump win the 2020 election, US Secretary of State John Kerry said.

Report informs citing the TASS that, according to Kerry, Trump completely ignores diplomacy, “embarrassing our nation” and “weakening the very foundation of our democracy.”

"Our Democracy might not be able to survive four more years of Donald Trump, and the only course of action that will be able to stop this international chaos from continuing is to win seats across the country this year and elect a Democrat to the White House in 2020,” Kerry states in his letter.

Notably, at the end of last year Kerry declared that he does not exclude participation in presidential elections of the USA in 2020.