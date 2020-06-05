US mass shooting leaves seven dead

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a residence in Morgan County, Alabama late Thursday night.

Report informs citing the WBRZ-TV the firing occurred at home within the 500 blocks of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that seven people had been killed, but few additional details were disclosed.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies saw part of the home was on fire and later discovered seven bodies inside after the fire was extinguished, noted the report.

"It is a horrific scene, and to be able to process it will take some time," MCSO's public information officer Mike Swafford told local news. "We don't have a motive and determined suspect at this time. Detectives are following leads to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved. We can say we don't believe there is an active threat to anybody in the area."

"This doesn't happen in Morgan County. We had a triple homicide two weeks ago, and I think that's the first anyone can remember in 20 plus years, so to have seven is substantial," said Swafford.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Somerville Police Department were brought in to assist with the crime scene.