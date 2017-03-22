US-led coalition airstrike hits school in Raqqa

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 33 people were killed in a US-led coalition strike on a school used as a center for displaced people near a militant-held Al-Mansoura, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Report informs referring to BBC.

“Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently,” an activist group that publishes news from ISIS-held territory in Syria, also reported the strike.

“The school that was targeted hosts nearly 50 displaced families,” it said.

Both groups report that the strike was conducted by US-led coalition.

Coalition representatives haven’t commented on the incident yet, but earlier they informed on 19 strikes in Raqqa, including three strikes destroying terrorist bases.