US launched the first air strike on IS militants near Baghdad

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ American aircraft launched the first airstrike to the militants of "Islamic State" (IS) near Baghdad. Report informs, this was broadcasted by the American TV channel NBC, citing a source in the US Ministry of Defense.

Airstrike was launched to the South-West of the Iraqi capital to support the security forces of the country. It was stated, that American aircraft also had launched one airstrike near Sinjar Mount, where Yezidi Kurds were hiding from militants.

Earlier, President Barack Obama unveiled his strategy against the IS, claiming that the terror group "Islamic State" would be destroyed by air strikes in the Middle East, as well as by the increasing support of the Iraqi security forces. At the same time, Obama assured Americans that the United States Army would not fight in Iraq again and take part in soil combat operations.

Terroristic religious group "Islamic State" grew in strength during operations in Syria, where the ISIL fought against government forces. Several months ago, the IS has launched a massive attack on the northern and north-western provinces of Iraq and occupied a vast territory, where they announced the establishment of the so-called Islamic Caliphate.