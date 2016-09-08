US issues warrant for arrest of presidential candidate

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ A North Dakota judge (USA) issued a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Green party's 2012 presidential candidate Jill Stein.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, she was charged Wednesday in Morton County with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Charges were presented in Morton County.

Stein accused of spray-painting construction equipment during a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline.