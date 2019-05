© NPR https://report.az/storage/news/641941f44612a20f8c0bae3b9742aaa7/427b7c13-283c-4c09-8142-1a237f6339e9_292.jpg

The US will be ready for military intervention in Venezuelan crisis, if necessary, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said, Report informs citing Interfax.

“Military action is possible. If that's what's required, that's what the United States will do.”

Moreover, he added that the United States would prefer a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.

Notably, at least 83 people were detained yesterday in Venezuela during protests against the government.