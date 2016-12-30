US is positive about ceasefire in Syria

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Any effort that stops the violence, saves lives, and creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome".

Report informs, referring to DHA, US State Department spokesman Mark Toner told, commenting on Turkish-Russian agreement on ceasefire in Syria.

According to information, the US hopes that all parties in Syria will fully implement and respect the agreement. M.Toner also told they think the ceasefire is ‘positive development’.

Notably, the ceasefire enters into force midnight December 30. Except terrorist groups, all parties announced they will follow the agreement. Turkey and Russia act as guarantors of the ceasefire.