    US intends to keep fees, until China changes trade policy

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / US authorities intend to maintain and introduce new duties on goods from China until the authorities of this country change their trade policy.

    Report informs citing the TASS, US Vice President Michael Pence said at the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation (APEC) forum in Papua New Guinea.

    "There would be no end to American tariffs until China changed its ways, after its president, Xi Jinping, warned that the shadow of protectionism and unilateralism was hanging over global growth. We do not a offer constricting belt or a one-way road,” Pence told a summit of APEC chief executives, a precursor to the official leaders’ meeting."

    Earlier, experts of the US state Department visited Azerbaijan in connection with sanctions against Iran.

