Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama considers increasing the number of training bases in Iraq as a part of the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

Report informs citing Reuters, this was stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey.

Earlier, Obama said that the coalition led by the United States does not have a unified strategy in the fight against the ISIS terrorist group.