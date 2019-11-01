US intends to control oil fields in Syria

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that control of US military over oil fields in Syria is necessary both to protect them from the "Islamic state", and to ensure access to them by the military Alliance Democratic forces of Syria, opposition to official Damascus, Report informs citing the Interfax.

"These resources are important so that the Democratic forces can carry out their mission, do what needs to be done in the region," Esper told reporters.

Back in October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House was considering sending 500 U.S. troops to guard oil fields in northeastern Syria.