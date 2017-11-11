US House will vote to cap perks for former presidents

© AP Photo/LM Otero

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Former Presidents Act is expected to get a vote early next week. The bill, from Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., would cap the pensions of former presidents at $200,000, Report informs citing Washington Examiner.

Former presidents receive $205,000 today.

"The Presidential Allowance Modernization Act presents a fair way to reduce taxpayer support to those former presidents who simply do not need such assistance, while modernizing outdated measures," Jody Hice said when he introduced the bill.