US House will vote to cap perks for former presidents

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Former Presidents Act is expected to get a vote early next week. The bill, from Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., would cap the pensions of former presidents at $200,000, Report informs citing Washington Examiner.
Former presidents receive $205,000 today.
"The Presidential Allowance Modernization Act presents a fair way to reduce taxpayer support to those former presidents who simply do not need such assistance, while modernizing outdated measures," Jody Hice said when he introduced the bill.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
