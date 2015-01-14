US House Passes Security Funding Bill Blocking Obama’s Immigration Actions

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US House of Representatives passed 2015 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill that includes amendments sabotaging US President Barack Obama’s executive immigration actions.

The $39.7 billion bill will finance DHS through the end of the fiscal year till September 2015, according to the statement.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, the legislation package also includes the amendment that prevents funding of President Obama’s executive actions on immigration. Additionally, it does not allow to finance any policies similar to the one that was defunded.

Other amendments to the DHS Appropriation Act ensure that aliens convicted of sex offenses and domestic violence are top priorities for removal and don’t allow to put interests of legal immigrants behind those who work in the United States illegally, according to the Republican Cloakroom that provides assistance to members of the Congress.

On January 12 the White House issued a warning that it will veto the DHS funding bill, if it includes any measures to block immigration executive action.

In November 2014 President Obama announced that about 5 million undocumented immigrants who are parents of US citizens or lawful permanent residents will have a right to obtain temporary relief from removal, as well as an opportunity to work in the United States legally and pay taxes.