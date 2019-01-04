US House of Representatives adopts new budget bill

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US House of Representatives passed two bills relating to the financing of the federal government: one provides for the allocation of money to the Department of Homeland Security by February 8, and the other to provide funds to the rest of the US departments by September 30, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

It is noted that both documents do not provide for the allocation of money for the construction of the wall on the US-Mexican border.

According to the agency, both bills were supported by the majority of congressmen of the House of Representatives, in which at the moment the majority belongs to the Democrats. At the same time, the head of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has already said that his party will not support these documents.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump admitted that the suspension of government work will last “a long time.”

On December 22, the United States officially partially suspended the work of the federal government, since the two parties failed to agree on a budget, as Republicans led by Trump demanded substantial funds to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, and Democrats refused to approve this idea.