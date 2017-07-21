US government bans citizens traveling to the DPRK

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US is to ban its citizens from travelling to North Korea, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

It issued a statement on Friday saying: "We have just been informed that the US government will no longer be allowing US citizens to travel to the DPRK (North Korea). Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours said the ban would be announced on 27 July to come into effect 30 days later.

According to Reuters, another travel company Koryo Tours, which organizes trips to the DPRK, also notified about new US ban.

The terms of the ban is not reported.